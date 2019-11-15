Tanzania: Brela Registers Success in Electronic Licence Issuance

14 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Maureen Odunga

EFFORTS to improve business environment have resulted into electronic issuance of over 1,200 business licences in one month since the new registration system was introduced on October 1, this year.

Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA) Acting Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Kakwezi, briefing reporters on the government achievements in four years, said piloting of the newly introduced system began early last month, allowing the licencing agency to grant Classes A and B business licences for local government authorities (LGAs).

He identified the beneficiary LGAs as Bukoba, Chalinze and Ilala municipal councils as well as Karagwe district, Mafinga town and Mwanza city councils.

"Out of the 1,206 business licences granted through the electronic system, BRELA has issued 470 licences, Mwanza City (199) and Ilala Municipality 537 licences," said Mr Kakwezi.

He said the system has minimised paper work and time spent by widely scattered traders to complete the process of acquiring the crucial documentation.

With the new system, users can file applications from within and outside the country as well as company registration be finalised in a single day.

And, in case of follow ups and any concerns, users can simply do so and make prompt corrections via online system.

The system has increased government revenue collection because it's connected to the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GEPG) and Local Government Revenue Collection Information System (LGRCIS).

Besides, the agency has established trade information model allowing traders dealing with exports of products like cashew, tea, cosmetics, medical devices, processed foods, wheat and cocoa to acquire the prerequisite information of trading with the outside world. Mr Kakwezi further disclosed that the second phase of the system will involve acquisition of information on transit goods and their required procedures.

"In the case of any problems in future, we are looking forward to pinpoint all the challenges being policy issues and will be presented to the appropriate channels for review," he said.

The CEO identified import products like tea, medicines, timber, fertilizers, milk and its products, meat, cereals and others.

He noted among the crucial information which can be found in the business portal are the cost, legal, guidelines, administrative procedures and contact information for parties in case a person incurs any challenge.

Brela in partnership with the University of Dar es Salaam, the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) and World Intellectual Property Organisation have introduced the Masters Programme in Intellectual Property to acquire more experts in the area.

The initiative also aims at raising awareness on intellectual property in the country. The agency has introduced the programme to support small and medium entrepreneurs on branding procedures for their products to get international recognition.

Mr Kakwezi cited Tankorosho, a cashew nut brand produced and processed in the country and widely spread in different places across Tanzania.

He noted that similar plans are underway for other products like cotton, coffee and rice to enable them compete in the international market.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.