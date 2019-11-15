Zimbabwe: Mliswa Slams Malema Over G40 Support

15 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has slammed South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on suspicion that he is meddling in Zimbabwean factional wars.

During Parliament deliberations on Thursday Mliswa warned Malema to stick to his political principles urging him to focus on fighting corruption. This was after he learnt that the EFF leader had offered to mediate between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and a faction of Zanu PF led by mostly exiled former senior ruling party leaders known as G40.

"Mr Speaker, I was a bit worried when I read that my colleague Julius Malema had wanted to mediate in the G40 matter: let me say this to Hon. Malema; we have a law in this country. As much as he pushes against corruption in South Africa we equally push to end corruption here.

"The best thing he can do is to encourage his G40 friends to come and face the law. Nothing stops them from coming back home except that they committed crimes in here which are well known. They must face the courts because we a law abiding country," Mliswa said.

The Norton MP who has been very close to Malema added that G40 leader among them Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwawo and Jonathan Moyo who is reportedly in Kenya are playing the political card to escape the law.

"He must never think that there is any political motive. He is misinformed. This is purely a law issue and nothing else which should be addressed by the courts.

"The mediator is already there and it is the courts. We do not need him to mediate in issues of this country which are before the courts. May he stick to his principles? May he stick to his principles and be an honourable member," said Mliswa.

Mliswa argued the SA opposition leader should have confined himself to to the former President Robert Mugabe funeral only.

"I am sure Julius Malema is showing his true colors that he is certainly supporting a faction of the G40 faction. He came to pay his condolences following the death of former President Robert Mugabe and avoided President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was not here. He is offside," Mliswa fumed.

Most of the G40 members have been in self-imposed exile claim they fear for their lives after the 2017 coup that toppled Mugabe from power.

