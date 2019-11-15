Namibia: National Rugby Training Squad Called Up

CARETAKER national rugby coach Johan Diergaardt has called up a squad of 46 local-based players to start preparing for the new season.

Most of the players on the list have been involved in the national set-up over the past two years and have represented the Welwitschias in the SuperSport Challenge and the Currie Cup competitions, while a few newcomers have also been named.

Wanderers winger Janry du Toit is, however, a notable absentee as his disciplinary hearing must still be held following disparaging remarks he made about the NRU at the Rugby World Cup.

NRU manager Irvin Newman said that Du Toit was not selected because of his impending hearing.

"Janry was not included because his disciplinary hearing has not been conducted yet, but I think he should be back after the hearing," he said.

The squad will meet up with Diergaardt at the NRU headquarters on Monday afternoon, while they will start their weekly training sessions the next day.

According to Newman they will train at least twice a week until 13 December when they will go into the Christmas break before once again starting on 13 January 2020.

"We are still waiting to hear if we will compete in the SuperSport Challenge, but we can't just sit around and wait, we need to get going. Some of the guys have however already started training and doing gym sessions on their own," Newman said.

The squad, which includes 10 players who represented Namibia at the World Cup, is as follows:

Forwards:

Andre Rademeyer, Desiderius Sethie, Gerhard Opperman, Simon Kanime, Bigman Kaura, Obert Nortje, Daniel van Vuuren, Gerhard Thirion, Shaun van Wyk, Graham April, Jason Benade, Adriaan Ludik, Denzil van Wyk, Ruan Ludik, Thomas Kali, Adriaan Venter, Max Katjijeko, Thomasau Forbes, Cameron Langenhoven, Dirk de Meyer, Gilad Plaatjies, Peter Diergaardt, Prince Gaoseb, Adriaan Booysen, Reinhard Carelse, Allie Emamdien.

Backs:

Chad Plato, Jamie Joseph, Dumarcho Hartung, Tuna Amutenya, Gino Wilson, Russel van Wyk, Oderich Mouton, PJ Walters, Camlo Martin, Chris Arries, Milan van Wyk, Henrique Olivier, Cliven Loubser, Gershwin Mouton, PW Steenkamp, Denzo Bruwer, Renier Benade, Hanreco van Zyl, Jay-C Olivier, JC Winckler.