Namibia: Spotlight On Kyle Kriel

15 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

THE highlight of the Namibian squash calendar this year, the Coach Sean Invitational, takes place at the Wanderers Squash Club from 28 to 30 November when Namibia's top eight male players will battle it out for top honours and prize money to the value of N$24 500.

The tournament was made possible with sponsorships from Wanderers Squash Club, Sanlam Namibia, Pacvo Engineering, Quickbooks Accounting Namibia, Plant'd and Xterra 4x4 Outdoor & Fitment Centre.

In the run-up to the event The Namibian will place profiles of the eight finalists who have qualified for the tournament and today we take a look at Kyle Kriel.

Kyle Kriel, who turned 20 earlier this month, is currently Namibia's top ranked male player.

He started playing from a young age and by the age of 10 was selected for the Namibian u13 team that competed at the South African Schools Squash Festival, where he represented Namibia for five years in a row.

At the age of 14 he represented Namibia at the u19 World Junior Championships where he obtained a world ranking of 264.

Last year he represented Namibia at the All Africa Junior Championships where he came 12th and improved his world ranking to 164.

Since 2016 he has made an impact at senior level and represented Namibia's senior men's team for the first time.

He competed at the South African Country Districts Tournament in George where Namibia came fourth overall, as well as at the Jarvis Cup in Pietermaritzburg where Namibia once again came fourth.

In 2018 he came fifth at the SA Junior Championships in Bloemfontein, while he won several senior titles including the Wanderers Closed and the WSC Visions tournaments, to gain the top ranking in Namibia.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.