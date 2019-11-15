Namibia: Spotlight On Kyle Kriel

THE highlight of the Namibian squash calendar this year, the Coach Sean Invitational, takes place at the Wanderers Squash Club from 28 to 30 November when Namibia's top eight male players will battle it out for top honours and prize money to the value of N$24 500.

The tournament was made possible with sponsorships from Wanderers Squash Club, Sanlam Namibia, Pacvo Engineering, Quickbooks Accounting Namibia, Plant'd and Xterra 4x4 Outdoor & Fitment Centre.

In the run-up to the event The Namibian will place profiles of the eight finalists who have qualified for the tournament and today we take a look at Kyle Kriel.

Kyle Kriel, who turned 20 earlier this month, is currently Namibia's top ranked male player.

He started playing from a young age and by the age of 10 was selected for the Namibian u13 team that competed at the South African Schools Squash Festival, where he represented Namibia for five years in a row.

At the age of 14 he represented Namibia at the u19 World Junior Championships where he obtained a world ranking of 264.

Last year he represented Namibia at the All Africa Junior Championships where he came 12th and improved his world ranking to 164.

Since 2016 he has made an impact at senior level and represented Namibia's senior men's team for the first time.

He competed at the South African Country Districts Tournament in George where Namibia came fourth overall, as well as at the Jarvis Cup in Pietermaritzburg where Namibia once again came fourth.

In 2018 he came fifth at the SA Junior Championships in Bloemfontein, while he won several senior titles including the Wanderers Closed and the WSC Visions tournaments, to gain the top ranking in Namibia.