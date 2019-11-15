Sudan: Ministerial Committee inspects Bus stations

14 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministerial Committee designed to Study of Public Transport (PT) visited inspected, Thursday, the parking lots in Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri localities as part of the committee's continuous efforts to find urgent and radical solutions to Khartoum's transportation crisis.

The committee acquainted with the concerns and problems of citizens as well as, their vision for the causes of the transportation crisis in Khartoum State, concerning the apparent absence of public vehicles, especially during peak hours, in addition to poor organization of public parking and the difficulty of entry and exit of public vehicles.

Meanwhile, the committee held joint meetings in Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri with the local officials to discuss the organization of transportation system.

The Committee directed the need to intensify the efforts of localities in organizing transport stations in Khartoum State.

