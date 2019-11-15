Angolan Currency Enters Valuation Trajectory - Reserve Bank

15 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's currency (Kwanza) has entered into a valuation trajectory following high levels of depreciation recorded since last October 23, the deputy- governor of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), Manuel Tiago Dias, said on Thursday.

The Central Bank official, who was speaking at a press conference, explained that the valuation of the kwanza results from measures adopted by BNA after the liberalisation of the exchange rate.

Among the measures adopted by BNA stand out the steep increase of foreign currency in local markets and control of the local currency circulation in the economy, Mr Dias said.

He went on to say that since the liberalisation of the exchange rate, the kwanza has recorded nine percent valuation in the market.

The intention of the BNA, he added, is to prevent exchange rate oscillation from becoming too accentuated in the future, but to make it occur in a scale that enables economic agents to foresee the future more carefully.

BNA's exchange rate is determined by the supply and demand law.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Banking
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.