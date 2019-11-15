Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Marathon 2020 Entries Pick Momentum

ENTRIES into next year's 18th Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, Tigo Half Marathon and the Grand Malt 5km Fun Run are up by 30 per cent compared to this time last year.

This is an increase of 10 per cent within the past week.

A statement issued by the organisers yesterday revealed that the trend is encouraging and have urged participants to take advantage of the early discounting period.

Participants can register through www.kilimanjaromarathon. com or through Tigopesa by dialing *149*20#.

In the statement, the local Race Director, John Bayo, advised that numbers will be limited again across all three races (Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km, Tigo 21 Km Half Marathon and Grand Malt 5km Fun Run to ensure the event sticks within the Official IAAF regulations of a safe carrying capacity.

This according to Bayo will ensure runners enjoy their time out on route without being overcrowded and so that the organisers can ensure they get all logistics in terms of the hydration and medical support needed on route and at the finish in line with the numbers expected.

On early discounting, the organisers said for those who register from October 1, 2019 to January 14, 2020.

For Tanzanians and East African citizens, they will pay 15,000/- for 42 km and 21 km and 5000/- for 5km between those dates and from January 15, 2020 to February 16, 2020 they will pay 20,000/- for 42km and 21 km and 5000/- for 5km.

For Tanzanian residents/permit holders and SADC members they will pay USD 35 for 42 km and 21km and 5 USD for 5km from October 1 2019 to January 14, 2020 but as from January 15, 2020 to February 16, 2020 they will pay USD 45 for 42km and 21km and USD 5 for 5km.

International runners will pay USD 70 for 42km and 21km and USD 5 for 5km from October 1 2019 to January 14, 2020 and from January 15, 2020 to February 16, 2020 they will pay USD 85 for 42km and 21km and USD 5 for 5km.

According to the organizers, entries will close at midnight on February 16, 2020 or earlier, if capacity is reached.

They also reminded runners to ensure they fetch their race numbers in advance of the event, at one of the collection points that will again be hosted in the following towns: 22 and 23 February 2020 - Dar es Salaam, Mlimani City, 25 and 26 February 2020 - Arusha, Kibo Palace, 27 and 28 February 2020 - Moshi, Keys Hotel.

"Proof of identity and confirmation of paid entries need to be brought to these points when collecting your race numbers," read the statement in part.

Official sponsors for next year's event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager, TIGO, Grand Malt, Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Limited, Simba Cement, Barclays Bank while the official suppliers are Kibo Palace Hotel, Keys Hotel, GardaWorld Security, Precision Air and CMC Automobiles.