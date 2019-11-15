Nigeria: Enyimba Spank Nasarawa United 3-1 As Rangers Dim Sunshine Stars

15 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former champions, Enyimba have secured their first league win of the season following a 3-1 victory over Nasarawa United in the rescheduled Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Aba Warriors drew the first blood in the 19th minute through a penalty which was coolly converted by Austin Oladapo following a collision between the Nasarawa United keeper and Martin Usule who had to be stretchered off.

It was a cagey affair afterwards as both teams sought ways to take full control of the game but as the first half was about to end, Enyimba doubled their lead through Obi Samson.

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

In the second half, Nasarawa United's Hamza Owolabi scored from a penalty rebound in the 58th minute to reduce the tally for his side but Oladapo put the match beyond the visitors in the 82nd minute with his second goal of the match..

In the other rescheduled matches of the day, Akwa United were held to a drab 0-0 draw by visiting Abia Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo while Enugu Rangers defeated Sunshine Stars by a lone goal scored by Nnamdi Egbujuo.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.