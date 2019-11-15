Nigeria: Enyimba Spank Nasarawa United 3-1 As Rangers Dim Sunshine Stars

Former champions, Enyimba have secured their first league win of the season following a 3-1 victory over Nasarawa United in the rescheduled Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Aba Warriors drew the first blood in the 19th minute through a penalty which was coolly converted by Austin Oladapo following a collision between the Nasarawa United keeper and Martin Usule who had to be stretchered off.

It was a cagey affair afterwards as both teams sought ways to take full control of the game but as the first half was about to end, Enyimba doubled their lead through Obi Samson.

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

In the second half, Nasarawa United's Hamza Owolabi scored from a penalty rebound in the 58th minute to reduce the tally for his side but Oladapo put the match beyond the visitors in the 82nd minute with his second goal of the match..

In the other rescheduled matches of the day, Akwa United were held to a drab 0-0 draw by visiting Abia Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo while Enugu Rangers defeated Sunshine Stars by a lone goal scored by Nnamdi Egbujuo.