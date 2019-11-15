Tunisia: Elife - Solution for Tunisian Brain Drain

15 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A meeting under the theme: "Elife: A solution against Tunisian brain drain" will be held on November 20 in Tunis, at the initiative of the Tunisian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTFCI) and the Tunisia Foundation for Development.

Elife is an initiative that involves digital economy enterprises, education institutions, as well as financial organisations, notably the French Development Agency (AFD). It consists of setting up 10 technology and partnership hubs in 10 Tunisian cities (Siliana, Kef, Beja, Jendouba, Sidi Bouzid, Kairouan, Kasserine, Medenine, Tozeur and Gabes).

Each "Elife" centre can accommodate up to 500 trainees per year. The training session lasts 6 months for 250 trainees, followed by a 6 month period of professionalisation.

Ultimately, the 10 operational "Elife" centres aim to train 5,000 persons.

