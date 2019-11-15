Kenya: Churchill Show Comedian Laid to Rest

15 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Churchill Show comedian Njenga Mswahili was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon.

Mswahili was laid to rest at the Lang'ata cemetery, Nairobi by family and friends

Daniel Ndambuki led a team of friends and colleagues to pay their last respects to the late Njenga.

Fellow Comedianne Mwende shared photos from the mortuary and of the low-key memorial service.

"On our way to give our friend and workmate and an amazing comedian a peaceful sendoff Njenga Mswahili, RIP my friend," she captioned photos of comedians carrying the deceased's body from the morgue.

Churchill was one of the pallbearers.

Laying to rest one of our comrades. Njenga Mswahili will be missed dearly, may his soul rest in peace. #RIPNjengaMswahili

A post shared by Daniel "Churchill" Ndambuki (@mwalimchurchill) on Nov 14, 2019 at 5:45am PST

"Laying to rest one of our comrades. Njenga Mswahili will be missed dearly, may his soul rest in peace. #RIPNjengaMswahili," he posted on Instagram.

The late Mswahili first appeared in the show in 2013 and lately on an on-and-off basis.

Njenga was found dead on Thursday, November 7, in Ndonyo Market, Dagoretti South, after allegedly being hit by a train.

Although the exact cause of his death was not immediately established, Comedian Eric Omondi said he was going through a rough patch and suffered from depression.

