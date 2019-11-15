Nigeria: MDAs Padded N12.9 Billion As Personnel Costs - ICPC

15 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, says the commission restrained the release of over N12 billion padded into the personnel cost of some ministries, departments and agencies.

He disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing on the outcome of the first phase of the Commission's Constituency Tracking Project exercise. He did not name the MDAs.

He said as part of its prevention mandate, the commission embarked on System Study by going to MDAs to look at how the funds had been utilized.

He said: "About a month-and-a-half ago, we restrained N9.2 billion from going out. When you look at the budget and what has been appropriated and how it is to be used, I can tell you authoritatively that there is still budget padding.

"As at this moment, we have had an additional N3 billion and hopefully, by the time we finish, we would have saved the government in personnel costs only."

He blamed the situation on weak oversight on the ministries and agencies.

