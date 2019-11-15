Nigeria: NMA Seeks Law to Stop Medical Tourism

15 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian Medical Association says it is seeking a legislation to stop public office holders going abroad for medical treatment on "frivolous grounds".

This was among the 19 resolutions reached at the National Health Summit in Abuja.

NMA President Francis Faduyile said the summit also resolved that "enabling environment and right policies leading to the reversal of medical tourism would save huge resources for the country."

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He said the summit also urged health care professionals to jettison "traditional care patent" and imbibe "patient-centred care", allowing patients and their relations to be part of treatment process.

Faduyile said, "As it is, patients are passive in the treatment they get. We want to talk more to patients and their relations to be much more involved."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.