Kenya: Despite Ban, 5 Maize Flour Brands Still On Nakuru Shelves

Five maize flour brands banned by the Kenya Bureau of Standard (Kebs) nearly a week ago are still on sale in various shops in Nakuru town.

A spot-check by the Nation Thursday evening in some supermarkets and retail outlets in Nakuru town, revealed the brands banned by Kebs are still on the shelves.

For instance, the Nation found bundles of Dola maize meal by Kitui Flour Mills at the Tuskys supermarket on Kenyatta Avenue. On display were 1 and 2 kilogramme packets of the Dola brand.

Some customers at the supermarket who spoke to Nation, said they were not aware that some maize flour brands have been banned.

"I don't know that some brands were banned. I love Dola flour and it's a staple for my family," said Dennis Kipruto, a resident of Pipeline Area.

The Nation visited various shops in White House, Pipeline, Langalanga, Kiamunyi, London among others and established that the banned maize flour were still on sale.

Ms Mary Nduati, a resident of Nakuru's White House estate said she heard about the ban, but she has no other option than to buy the maize meal which is cheap and available.

Kebs on Saturday banned five maize flour brands, saying their aflatoxin levels were higher than the maximum limit, going by Kenya's standards.

The five are Dola by Kitui Four Mills, Kifaru by Alpha Grain Limited, Starehe by Pan African Grain Millers, 210 Two Ten by Kenblest Limited and Jembe by Kensal Rise Limited.

Kebs said the ban followed market surveillance and multiple reports from the public.

"Kebs has noted that some brands of maize meal products offered for sale do not meet requirements," it said in a statement.

"The permits have been suspended and the manufacturers instructed to discontinue manufacturing or offering for sale the affected maize meal products."

SEIZURES

The bureau further announced that it had seized some of the banned products and instructed supermarkets countrywide to get rid of them.

It said substandard products found on sale will be seized for destruction at the expense of the owner and that legal consequences will follow.

"The manufacturers are required to recall all the substandard products and institute corrective actions," the statement said.

Once the companies take the corrective measures, Kebs will confirm that standards have been met before the ban is lifted.