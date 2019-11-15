Zimbabwe: Just in - Storm Destroys Chimanimani School

15 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takunda Maodza Manicaland Bureau Chief

Heavy rains that pounded most parts of Manicaland last night have destroyed Kwirire school in Chimanimani East, The Herald has learnt.

Manicaland provincial education director Mr Edward Shumba confirmed the development in an interview this morning.

"It is true. The district schools inspector has told me and I have advised him to prepare a detailed report. He says four blocks had their roofs blown off," said Mr Shumba.

Asked if this will not disrupt learning, he responded: "There were classes that were repaired after the cyclone and I am made to understand that these were not destroyed. We are not yet in a position to close the school."

Kwirire was among schools that were damaged by cyclone Idai in March this year.

