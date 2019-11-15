Namibia: Mariental Beauty Launches Reusable Pads Project

15 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hilma Hashange

Eighteen-year-old Donna Gamatham on Wednesday launched her reusable sanitary towels project, aimed at assisting vulnerable girls who would otherwise not afford such items.

Gamatham founded the project as part of requirements to enter the coveted Miss High School pageant earlier this year. She was the reigning Miss Mariental High School by then.

"Usually, when one talks about charity work, the first thing that comes to mind is visiting the old-age home, growing a community garden, or visiting the children's ward at a hospital. So, I wanted my project to be something that has never been done in the Hardap region before. That is how the project came about," she explained.

Gamatham, who is the head girl at her school, said it was not easy getting the project off the ground as it required money that she did not have.

She eventually approached Hardap governor Esme Isaack, who was willing to lend a helping hand to make the project a success.

"The materials to make the pads are not available in the country, so I asked the governor for financial help to acquire the materials from South Africa. The office of the governor bought the materials for N$9 000, and spent another N$1 000 to transport them to Namibia," she said, adding that the materials she acquired produced about 100 packs of 4 to 6 pads each.

She added that a group of 44 girls and boys from the Mariental High School underwent training on how to sew the reusable pads.

"Eveline Nakale of the Children's Movement taught us how to sew the pads," Gamatham stated, noting that as it is now examination time, the group will only start sewing the pads in January 2020.

"Once the pads are ready, the life skills teacher will distribute them to those who are in dire need of them," she said.

The ministry of education donated four sewing machines to the group to kick-start the project. Hardap governor Isaack, who also attended the launch, encouraged school girls to capitalise on the initiative, and to take ownership of it.

She said the project will greatly benefit schoolgirls who often cannot afford pads, and therefore stay away from school when they are menstruating.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.