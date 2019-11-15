Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta, Mzee Moi Had 'Lengthy Cheerful Chat' in Hospital

15 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

President Uhuru Kenyatta has visited his political mentor former president Daniel Arap Moi at the Nairobi Hospital where he is currently admitted.

Mzee Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru on Friday revealed to the Nation that President Kenyatta visited Mzee Moi on Thursday afternoon and wished him quick recovery.

"President Kenyatta on Thursday afternoon visited Mzee Moi at The Nairobi Hospital's VIP wing where he is recuperating and the two had a lengthy discussion interspersed with laughter," read a statement by Mr Njiru.

"The president wished him speedy recovery."

Mr Njiru further stated that Mzee Moi said he was feeling a lot better and looking forward to leaving the hospital.

ROUTINE CHECK-UPS

Mr Njiru told the Nation that the former president is still under the care of a professional medical team, led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

Mzee Moi was re-admitted to the facility last Saturday, barely two days after he was discharged.

According to his family, the nonagenarian has been undergoing routine check-ups at the VIP wing, a homely setup of the hospital.

Mr Njiru also appealed to Kenyans and the media not to cause any unwarranted alarm about Mzee Moi's health, whom he said was stable.

"Mzee Moi will leave hospital as soon as possible once his medical team, led by Dr David Silverstein, allows him to be discharged," he added.

He said the former president's family will be issuing medical bulletins as and if necessary.

Mzee Moi celebrated his 95th birthday on September 2.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.