Nigeria: Edo APC Rejects NWCs Decision On Ojezua's Suspension

Benin — Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) on the suspension of the state chairman, Aslem Ojezua, by a faction of the party loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The party in the state said the NWC was biased and lacked the moral justification to do so.

A statement signed by the state assistant secretary, Ikhuenobe Anthony, said the "NWC is tainted with bias considering the speed with which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some misguided members of the state working committee under the sponsorship and supervision of the national chairman to remove the state chairman without recourse to the state working committee."

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He said the state executive committee of the party met on November 12, and passed a vote of confidence on Ojezua.