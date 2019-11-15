Nigeria: Edo APC Rejects NWCs Decision On Ojezua's Suspension

15 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) on the suspension of the state chairman, Aslem Ojezua, by a faction of the party loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The party in the state said the NWC was biased and lacked the moral justification to do so.

A statement signed by the state assistant secretary, Ikhuenobe Anthony, said the "NWC is tainted with bias considering the speed with which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some misguided members of the state working committee under the sponsorship and supervision of the national chairman to remove the state chairman without recourse to the state working committee."

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

He said the state executive committee of the party met on November 12, and passed a vote of confidence on Ojezua.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.