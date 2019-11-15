Nigeria: Alhaji Asd, Shari'ah Court Judge Released After 2 Nights in Detention

Kaduna — Former Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD, ‎who was arrested by the police for allegedly giving his daughter out in marriage has been released after two nights in detention.

Also, the Magajin Gari Shari'ah court judge, who consummated the marriage, Multala Nasir Almistry, and the son of ASD, were released on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that they were arrested on Monday and were detained at the Special Anti Robbery Squad ‎office of the Kaduna State Police Command. One of the family members of ASD, who didn't want to be named confirmed his release‎ to our correspondent.

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

"Yes, they were released on Wednesday, but we will make official comments soon," he said.

Daily Trust also gathered that on Tuesday, the High Court in Kaduna gave an order for the three persons to be released from detention on bail.

One of the counsel to ASD, Barrister Maxwell Kyon, ‎who addressed newsmen in Kaduna, said the police authorities were served with the court order restraining them from further arresting his clients. He described the action of the police as unfortunate.

He exonerated his clients of any wrongdoing, saying the daughter ( Nusaiba) was already divorced before she remarried and had a divorce certificate from a Sharia Court in Tudun Wada.

It would be recalled that ASD and two others were arrested at the instance of his daughter's estranged husband, who kicked against her new marriage.