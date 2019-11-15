Nigeria: Alhaji Asd, Shari'ah Court Judge Released After 2 Nights in Detention

15 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Kaduna — Former Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, popularly known as ASD, ‎who was arrested by the police for allegedly giving his daughter out in marriage has been released after two nights in detention.

Also, the Magajin Gari Shari'ah court judge, who consummated the marriage, Multala Nasir Almistry, and the son of ASD, were released on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that they were arrested on Monday and were detained at the Special Anti Robbery Squad ‎office of the Kaduna State Police Command. One of the family members of ASD, who didn't want to be named confirmed his release‎ to our correspondent.

How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

"Yes, they were released on Wednesday, but we will make official comments soon," he said.

Daily Trust also gathered that on Tuesday, the High Court in Kaduna gave an order for the three persons to be released from detention on bail.

One of the counsel to ASD, Barrister Maxwell Kyon, ‎who addressed newsmen in Kaduna, said the police authorities were served with the court order restraining them from further arresting his clients. He described the action of the police as unfortunate.

He exonerated his clients of any wrongdoing, saying the daughter ( Nusaiba) was already divorced before she remarried and had a divorce certificate from a Sharia Court in Tudun Wada.

It would be recalled that ASD and two others were arrested at the instance of his daughter's estranged husband, who kicked against her new marriage.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.