Nigeria: Electrocution - AEDC Duly Compensated Affected Families

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has insisted that it duly compensated families of persons electrocuted in an accident that occurred on April 12, 2017 in the Nyanya suburb of Abuja.

Referring to a report by the ICIR, also published yesterday in this paper, AEDC faulted the report which held that, "To date none of the affected families has been offered any form of compensation or relief".

AEDC in a reaction said the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe was contacted and that he duly responded to some of the other issues raised in the publication.

"There is a Memorandum of Settlement between AEDC and the affected families and their lawyer is aware of it. "That the families were duly compensated is enough to us," a rejoinder from the DisCo said.