South Africa: Eastern Cape Karate Champ Has No Sponsors to Get to World Tournament

Litha Mtalalisi is the only South African team member from the Eastern Cape to be selected for the KyokushinKan World Union Karate Tournament in Kazakhstan on 7 and 8 December, but he needs R20,000 to get there. So far, he says, not a single sponsor has come forward and time is running out.

A letter from KyokushinKan International South Africa confirms that the tournament organisers will cover all other costs, such as accommodation. All he needs is the air-ticket, visa and the team tracksuit.

"I have knocked on so many doors, but we haven't received any proper response. This is a very important tournament to my career and I'm begging any Good Samaritan to help me," he said.

Mtalalisi is originally from Lusikisiki. He has a First Kyu Brown Belt and graduated for a First Dan Black Belt in June. When he started karate he just wanted to learn how to fight.

"But I was surprised ... I was taught discipline, respect, self-confidence and to be humble," he said. "I believe that with karate we can take children out of the streets."

"To be honest I am a bit worried that no one has come forward to assist but hopefully in the next two weeks something might happened."

Donations can be made to Senshikan Kyokushin Karate's FNB account 62607232189 (branch code 2102221). (GroundUp has no relationship with this account and takes no responsibility for how the funds are spent.)

