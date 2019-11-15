South Africa: Eastern Cape Karate Champ Has No Sponsors to Get to World Tournament

15 November 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Litha Mtalalisi is the only South African team member from the Eastern Cape to be selected for the KyokushinKan World Union Karate Tournament in Kazakhstan on 7 and 8 December, but he needs R20,000 to get there. So far, he says, not a single sponsor has come forward and time is running out.

A letter from KyokushinKan International South Africa confirms that the tournament organisers will cover all other costs, such as accommodation. All he needs is the air-ticket, visa and the team tracksuit.

"I have knocked on so many doors, but we haven't received any proper response. This is a very important tournament to my career and I'm begging any Good Samaritan to help me," he said.

Mtalalisi is originally from Lusikisiki. He has a First Kyu Brown Belt and graduated for a First Dan Black Belt in June. When he started karate he just wanted to learn how to fight.

"But I was surprised ... I was taught discipline, respect, self-confidence and to be humble," he said. "I believe that with karate we can take children out of the streets."

"To be honest I am a bit worried that no one has come forward to assist but hopefully in the next two weeks something might happened."

Donations can be made to Senshikan Kyokushin Karate's FNB account 62607232189 (branch code 2102221). (GroundUp has no relationship with this account and takes no responsibility for how the funds are spent.)

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.