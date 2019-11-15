Mali: UN Expert Embarks On Fourth Visit After Fresh Violence

15 November 2019
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

Geneva — His visit follows the killing on 1 November of 49 soldiers and one civilian in an attack on a Malian armed forces camp in Ménaka, and violence in early October in the villages of Boukessi and Mondoro in which extremist groups attacked two army camps, killing at least 38 soldiers and forcing local residents to flee their homes.

"These incidents reflect a seriously deteriorating security and human rights situation in the centre and north of the country," said Tine. "I will assess efforts by the Government of Mali and its international partners to protect human rights."

The Independent Expert will focus on the situation of victims and the degree of inclusiveness in the implementation of the 2015 peace accord. He will also evaluate any achievements in the area of transitional justice since his last visit in February 2019.

Tine will pay particular attention to the preparations for any public hearings, and to the coordination of activities related to prosecution and truth seeking, reparations and institutional reforms.

During his 10-day mission, Tine will meet government, legislative and judicial authorities, civil society and victims' associations, non-governmental organisations, the diplomatic corps and United Nations representatives.

He will prepare a report for the Human Rights Council in March 2020.

