Nigeria: INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Ebonyi APC Candidate

Abakaliki — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ezza South and Ikwo federal constituency in 2019 general election, Chinedu Ogah.

The development was sequel to the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the February 23 National Assembly election in the state by the Appeal Court in Enugu.

The Commission had earlier declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Laz Ogbee, as the winner, but the tribunal declared that the APC candidate scored the highest number of votes in the election, and thereby declared winner, which was upheld by the appellate court.

The National Commissioner of INEC, South-east zone, Prof. Ibeanu Okechukwu, handed over the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate in Abuja yesterday.

The commissioner congratulated the member-elect, and wished him well as he awaits formal swearing-in by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The member-elect reassured his constituency that the Certificate of Return was a bond of progress, new hope, empowerment and development for his constituency and the people of the state.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila; the leadership of the APC, the Ebonyi State government and his voters for their supports and commitment in the struggle.

Ogah further assured them of massive empowerment and developmental strides in the area to complement the transformation agenda of President Buhari administration.