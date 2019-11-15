Nigeria: INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Ebonyi APC Candidate

15 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Benjamin Nworie

Abakaliki — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ezza South and Ikwo federal constituency in 2019 general election, Chinedu Ogah.

The development was sequel to the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the February 23 National Assembly election in the state by the Appeal Court in Enugu.

The Commission had earlier declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Laz Ogbee, as the winner, but the tribunal declared that the APC candidate scored the highest number of votes in the election, and thereby declared winner, which was upheld by the appellate court.

The National Commissioner of INEC, South-east zone, Prof. Ibeanu Okechukwu, handed over the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate in Abuja yesterday.

The commissioner congratulated the member-elect, and wished him well as he awaits formal swearing-in by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The member-elect reassured his constituency that the Certificate of Return was a bond of progress, new hope, empowerment and development for his constituency and the people of the state.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila; the leadership of the APC, the Ebonyi State government and his voters for their supports and commitment in the struggle.

Ogah further assured them of massive empowerment and developmental strides in the area to complement the transformation agenda of President Buhari administration.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.