South Africa: Man Allegedly Linked to Jesse Hess, Grandfather's Murders Was Out On Parole At Time of Attacks

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A relative and person of interest in the double murder of Jesse Hess, 19, and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, 85, made an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday for the alleged rape of a Hanover Park teenager.

The court heard the man was out on parole since December 2018, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The 31-year-old accused appeared on charges of rape, attempted murder and aggravated robbery before a packed courtroom, where Magistrate Goolam Bawa was informed he would not be applying for bail.

He was arrested in Struisbaai on Wednesday after charges were laid against him in the separate rape case on Monday. The accused is known to the Hanover Park victim who is 16 years old.

The accused covered his head with a hoodie as he entered the dock. When he left, people in the gallery shouted at him to remove it, calling him a "gemors", warning that they would "wait for him".

Devastated

The man had been connected to the murders of Hess, who was a first-year theology student at the University of the Western Cape, and her grandfather via circumstantial evidence, the police confirmed this week.

As of Friday, he is still only a person of interest in the murder case.

Hess and Lategan were found dead in the family's Parow flat on August 30 this year after reportedly being strangled.

A TV set, two cellphones and her backpack were stolen from the house.

There was no sign of forced entry, leading the Hess family to believe Jesse and Lategan might have known their assailant.

Her aunt, Sandy Hess, who was devastated after it was established her relative was allegedly linked to the murders, said their families had had a good relationship.

Their household had visited the relative's home often as the suspect's mother had been ill. His mother died six months ago.

The case was postponed to February 14.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.