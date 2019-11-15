Nigeria: Again, Fire Razes Another Lagos Market

15 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator and Chiamaka Ozulumba

Traders at the popular Tejuosho market were yesterday thrown into disarray as fire razed down a section of the market yesterday afternoon.

This is coming barely a week after fire broke out at Balogun market in Lagos Island and Okobaba plank market at Ebute Metta.

It was gathered that the fire started from a power surge in one of the rooms in the building and escalated to the other rooms in the building.

The fire, which started around 3p.m., was said to have destroyed property worth millions of naira, and injured no fewer than two persons currently receiving treatments in a nearby health center.

THISDAY gathered that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASE-MA) and other emergency responders like the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service responded to the incident promptly.

Confirming the incident, the LASEMA Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, noted that the fire, which caused physical cracks on the building, led to the collapse of the building, adding that "the injured persons had been taken to nearby hospital."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.