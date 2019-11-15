South Africa: Beast 'Arm Wrestles' Whitey Basson As Boks Braai With Johann Rupert and Friends

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler and Sharlene Rood

Former Shoprite executive and billionaire Whitey Basson got a taste of the strength of Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira as the two arm wrestled at a braai celebrating the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions, hosted by Richemont chairperson Johann Rupert on his farm L'Ormarins near Franschhoek on Saturday.

In a video Rupert posted on Twitter, Mtawarira and Basson can be seen "wrestling" things out on a table as bystanders chant "Whitey! Whitey!"

"You're winning, you're winning..." Mtawarira encourages the former business mogul.

Basson then "beats" the mighty Beast, who sports a huge smile throughout the affair.

Rupert jokingly told News24 that "Beast was wonderful - he could have put Whitey in hospital".

"After 2007 [when John Smit's team won the World Cup], we hosted a braai for the Boks at L'Ormarins. The 2019 team had asked if they could also have a braai if they won. That was last weekend, but unfortunately [Springbok captain] Siya [Kolisi] and [Springbok coach] Rassie [Erasmus] could not be there - they had to attend an awards event in Durban," Rupert said.

Rupert posted a series of pictures of the braai on his Twitter feed, at one point remarking: "Die manne is GROOT" (these guys are huge), and "Now I know what poor England had to face" as he poses between locks RG Snyman and Eben Etzebeth, who tower head and shoulders above the businessman.

Rupert also sent this picture of a thrilled Mtawarira and Springbok fly-half Handrè Pollard after they were congratulated by American football quarterback Tom Brady via Facetime.

"Brady is an old friend," Rupert said.

