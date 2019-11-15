Nigeria: House Asks Govt to Suspend Acting CAC Registrar General, Azinge

15 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to suspend the acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Mrs. Azuka Azinge, for disregarding its resolution.

The decision was taken at the plenary on yesterday following the motion by Hon. Muhammed Kazaure.

He recalled that on April 25, 2019, the House considered the report of the Committee on Public Petitions and consequently resolved that CAC should reinstate one Sule Sale Kazaure. The House also urged the commission to pay all his salaries and entitlement from the date he was dismissed from the service.

The lawmaker noted that Azinge, in her letter addressed to the National Assembly dated July 3, 2019, with reference number CAC/RG/SEN/126/VOL.IV insisted that the decision of the central disciplinary committee of the commission superseded the resolution of the House that was communicated to her since May 17, 2019, when the House directed the commission to obey its resolution.

Kazaure expressed concern over Azinge's decision to underrate the power the constitution vested on national the legislature.

The House, therefore, urged "the Head of Service of the Federation to suspend the acting Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Males. Azuka Azinge, for the breach of constitutional order provided in part II/4 sub section 3 of the constitution."

The House also mandated the committee on Ethics and Privileges, Committee on Labour and Employment; and Committee on Special Duties to ensure that the resolution of the House is obeyed and Azinge is suspended for disobeying the House.

Meanwhile, Kazure has raised alarm over the N1.3 trillion budget of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the 2020 fiscal year. He described it as outrageous and vowed to personally sponsor a motion next week for a reduction of the CBN the budget.

He equally slammed the apex bank for disregarding a resolution of the House over implementation of the money deposit and withdrawal charges by banks in spite of the House's advice that the policy should be suspended.

"In 2019, the budget of the CBN was N420 billion, but the same CBN brought a budget of N1.3 trillion for 2020. What are they producing? Which revenue are they generating? he wondered.

The lawmaker added that he would persuade the House to ask his colleagues in the appropriation committee to bring down the budget of the CBN to N300 billion while the balance of N1 trillion should distributed to health, education and the federal government's N-Power programme.

