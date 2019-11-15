Nigeria: IG Appoints New CPs for Lagos, Kano, Ogun, Others

15 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — The Police High Command last night announced new postings of Police Commissioners for Lagos, Ogun, Kano and four other states.

A statement issued by Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the posting takes immediate effect.

Details of the redeployment shows that CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan is the new CP for Cross River State, while CP Kenneth Ebrimson takes charge of Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

Ogun State Police Command would be headed by CP Imohimi D. Edgal, while CP Habu Sani Amadu is now in charge Kano State Police Command even as CP Lawal Jimeta is appointed CP Edo State.

The statement said CP Philip Sule Maku would head Bauchi State Command even as Acting CP Odumosu H Olusegun heads Lagos Command.

Mba said the Inspector-General of Police charged the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.

He also directed the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community-based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility.

"In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoined the citizens of the affected states to accord the new CPs maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realisation of their mandate".

Read the original article on This Day.

