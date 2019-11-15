Nigeria: House Approves Army's Operation Positive Identification

15 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has given the Nigerian army approval to carry out Operation Positive Identification (OPI) in conjunction with other relevant security agencies.

The green chamber had initially kicked against the operation which was initially scheduled to commence on November 1, 2019 across the country, saying it would strip Nigerians of their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of movement.

However, the House approved the operation following the report of the Committee on Army on the operation, which was laid before the House at plenary on Thursday by its Chairman, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas.

According to the report, "The Army can continue with the Operation Positive Identification but in collaboration with other relevant security agencies, such as Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police Force, who should take the lead in the identification process.

"That a Joint Intelligence and Monitoring Team should be set up by the agencies involved in order to checkmate possible abuse of the exercise, such as extortion and assault on the people."

The House also said that the Army should regularly brief the Committee on Army for proper assessment of the exercise, directing the Nigerian Army to disengage from areas they had successfully completed operations and allow the police to consolidate on the gains.

The House stressed that serious and urgent attention should be given to training and retraining of the police to equip them with the knowledge to curtail future insurrection or violence that might occur

