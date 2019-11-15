Tanzania: Researchers, Academics to Discuss Study Findings

15 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

LOCAL and international researchers and academicians are convening in Dodoma to discuss various research studies in a bid to compliment the fifth phase government's industrialisation agenda.

Over 250 researchers, academicians, police makers, Lawmakers, representatives from the private sector, among others, met here from Wednesday to discuss how best researches can help to prepare policies which can overcome challenges in the communities in order to bring inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Tanzania.

The Second Annual Conference on Research and Inclusive Development was organized by the university of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), through a research programme funded by the Swedish government known as UDSM-Sida Cooperation Programme.

The conference ought to be done every year and according to UDSM Director of Postgraduate Studies Professor, Donatha Tubuhwa, this year the workshop is held in Dodoma due to the fact that it is the country's capital.

According to Prof Tibuhwa, UDSM-Sida Cooperation Programme is a five-year programme which is expected to reach its climax next year.

"The 40bn/- programme has helped researchers and academicians in capacity building not only to the University of Dar es Salaam but several higher learning institutions," she maintained.

Briefing journalists on the conference which was officiated by the minister of Trade and Industries, Innocent Bashungwa UDSM Deputy Vice- Chancellor-Research, Professor Bernadetha Kilian said the conference was crucial in research and policy framework towards reaching a middle income economy through industrialization.

