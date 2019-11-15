Tanzania: State to Employ 16,000 Teachers to Cover Deficit

15 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government is set to hire a further 16,000 new teachers for its primary and secondary schools in attempts to reduce the capacity deficits and position the country towards its trajectory of attaining a middle- income economy.

Only 6,000 science teachers were recruited last year despite an increase in school enrollment and construction of more schools, leaving dozens of public schools struggling without basic teachers.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government will soon release a permit that will see at least 16,000 more teachers are dispatched in various public schools countrywide.

In addition, the premier said the same will be applied to the health sector, where hundreds of new health centers have been constructed.

"The government is committed to increase the number of civil servants with the expansion of infrastructures on both education and health sectors," he said, adding that the state will soon release the permit, and that the government's strategy is to ensure a level-base for experts in both sectors to improve service delivery.

Mr Majaliwa was responding to a question from Rashid Shangazi (Mlalo- CCM), who claimed that the government has recently built 69 district hospitals and over 350 health centres, and wanted the government to explain its strategy to improve service delivery countrywide.

Mr Majaliwa said the government resolved to bring service closer to the people, and that the health and education policy are clear on the need to set a health centre and school from villages, wards, and districts.

"Some villages have satellite schools than need more teachers and equipment," he noted.

The prime minister said that the decision will reduce the shortage of experts for both primary and secondary schools.

He explained that similar actions will be taken to reduce the shortage of experts in health and agriculture sectors.

