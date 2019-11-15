South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Extends Condolences On Passing of King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu

press release

Premier Winde sends his condolences on the death of the AmaXhosa King

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extends his condolences to the royal family as well as to the AmaXhosa people, on the passing of their King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

King Sigcawu passed away in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

"King Sigcawu has led the AmaXhosa since the death of his father in 2005, and was crowned at an official coronation in 2015. Our thoughts are with members of the Xhosa nation based in the Western Cape, and across the country."

"I would also like to express my sympathy and condolences to members of the royal family at this difficult time."

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier