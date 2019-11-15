South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Welcomes Sentencing of Uyinene Mrwetyana Murderer

press release

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams welcomes the sentencing of former South African Post Office (SAPO) employee, Luyanda Botha. On Friday, Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe sentenced Botha for the brutal rape and murder of 19-year old University of Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana. He was sentenced to life for murder, two life sentences on both counts of rape, and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

"We welcome the swift action by law enforcement agencies and judiciary from the arrest of the perpetrator leading up to his sentencing. Whilst the life sentence will not bring Uyinene back, we hope that it will serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of violence against women," said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

In September, the Minister ordered an investigation into how Luyanda remained in the employ of the organisation despite having previous criminal convictions. The probe revealed that the State Security Agency previously flagged 300 SAPO employees, of which 174 including Luyanda Botha had criminal records. The post office is expected to brief Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams by end of the month on the comprehensive findings and recommendations of the internal investigation.

Issued by: Department of Communications