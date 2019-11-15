South Africans Returning From Abroad Shocked to Learn SAA Cancelled Flights Due to Strike

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

South Africans making their annual trip home from abroad were surprised to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning to find out connecting flights to their respective hometowns were cancelled.

"They approached me and told me that my flight had been cancelled and that they will try and transfer me to a different flight.

"They didn't really give us a guarantee that we are going to get flights but they said that if they have a space they will have to transfer us but if there is no space then they don't know what to do," a visibly distressed Ncebakazi Ntoni, 26, told News24 on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, SAA spokesperson Tlali told the media it would continue to ground flights until Monday after initially cancelling all domestic, regional and international flights for Friday and Saturday due to two unions embarking on industrial action.

"The cancellation of regional and domestic flights will be extended to Monday but we have decided to continue with international flights on Sunday," Tlali said.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA and SA Cabin Crew Association announced earlier this week they were embarking on a strike from 04:00 on Friday.

The two unions, representing more than 3 000 SAA staff members, said the strike was to protest plans to fire 944 employees, and the carrier's failure to meet their pay demands, Fin24 reported.

According to them, SAA was offering a 5.9% wage increase, to be paid from March 2020. Unions wanted an 8% increase across the board, to be paid on December 13, 2019, News24 reported.

Tlali reiterated on Friday the airline was not in a position to offer them anything other than a 5.9% increase.

In the confusion and disappointment, a South African on his way back to Canada was relieved to secure his international flight back home.

"We got here and found that our flight was cancelled, however, I will say that the receptionist at the desk was wonderful. She got us a KLM flight to Amsterdam and we will fly directly with Air Canada.

"I'm so happy right now, my wife and I are so happy," Harold Ehrenreich, 59, told News24.

Unions and the airline are still at loggerheads over the negotiations currently taking place.

"The deadlock is still there. The unions are still sticking to their guns, we continue to urge them to approach the situation with open minds."All of us must understand how serious this is. We are exposing ourselves to a revenue loss of R52m a day. If this continues there will be no winners," Tlali said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Transport
Labour
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.