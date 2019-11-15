South Africa: Woman Shot Dead in Bramley Hijacking, Car Recovered in Alex

15 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a group of men who killed a woman during a hijacking in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 06:00 when the men pounced on the woman while she was driving her white Kia Rio on Cunning and Dublin roads, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

In a graphic video which has gone viral on social media, a white vehicle in which the woman is travelling in is seen approaching a traffic light. When the vehicle comes to a stop, four men are seen approaching it, pointing firearms. It seems the victim tried to flee before they shot her. The men then drag her out the car before fleeing with it.

Makhubela said the vehicle was recovered on 6th Avenue in Alexandra.

The suspects are still at large.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.