Zimbabwe: Tariro Hostel for Cancer Patients Re-Opens

Harare Central hospital's Tariro Hostel for cancer patients which suspended operations in 2017 due to financial constraints is set to reopen following an intervention by Stanbic Bank and its seven partners.

Stanbic Bank together with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, Beit Trust, Zim Health, Think Pink Golf, Rank Wholesalers, DSV and Nancy Haven Foundation pulled together resources to refurbish the hostels.

This is the first project Stanbic Bank has completed under its USIZO-RUYAMURO initiative.

Officiating at the opening, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo said "cancer has become a serious public health concern for my ministry and the nation at large. Many people have lost their lives as a result of cancer related diseases.

"According to the Zimbabwe National Registry report 2016, a total number of 7 265 new cancer cases were recorded among Zimbabweans of all races in 2016 comprising 3 123 (43%) males and 4 142 (57%) females. The most occurring cancers being cervix uteri (18%), prostate (10%), breast (8%). Many cancer cases escape the national health information system because many patients do not seek modern treatment due to myths and misconceptions about cancer related diseases.

"The re-opening of Tariro hostel comes as a relief to many rural cancer patients who are failing to secure decent accommodation whilst receiving treatment in Harare." he said.

Speaking at the same event, Stanbic Bank's Non Executive Board Member Valentine Mushayakarara presented the bank's healthcare corporate social investment initiative "USIZO/RUYAMURO which seeks to bring together local and international entities who seek to contribute towards the support of Zimbabwean hospitals and clinics.

The initiative also seeks to provide material and non material support to Zimbabwe's healthcare facilities for the benefit of the ordinary citizen and support the government's efforts to provide better healthcare to the nation.

"The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe's Tariro Hostel we are gathered to officially re-open today was refurbished under USIZO-RUYAMURO and is the first project to be completed under this initiative and we look forward to working with the people of Zimbabwe under RUYAMURO/USIZO initiative." explained Mushayakarara.

However, the hostel needs support for the transportation of cancer patients from Tariro Hostel to Parirenyatwa Hospital daily, sponsoring food for patients accommodated at this hostel and cancer consumables for the accommodated patients like sanitary wear, bandages, drips.

Currently cancer patients face challenges which include high cost of cancer medication, hospitalization, psychosocial problems and inaccessibility of cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment services.