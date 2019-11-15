Zimbabwe: Former Zinara Boss Jailed

Former Zinara Finance Director Simon Mudzingwa Taranhike has been jailed for 15 months after being found guilty of criminal abuse of office.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya initially sentenced Taranhike to 30 months in prison before suspending 6 months on condition of good behaviour. Another 9 months were suspended on condition that Taranhike restitutes 1 800 litres of fuel to Zinara before December 31 2019.

In passing sentence, Mr Mujaya said he took into consideration that Taranhike is a first offender and a family man. Mr Mujaya said it is true that Taranhike did not directly benefit from the commission of the offence. He further stated that Taranhike lost his job as a result of the offence.

Mr Mujaya, however, said the court cannot turn a blind eye on corrupt activities and should pass an exemplary sentence.