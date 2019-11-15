Mozambique: New Water System in Vanduzi Inaugurated

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Thursday that his government is determined to ensure that the public has access to clean drinking water in order to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

He was speaking at a rally in Vanduzi district in the central province of Manica, after inaugurating a water supply system which, in its first phase, will benefit about 12,500 residents in six neighbourhoods of Vanduzi town.

The building work began in December 2018 and cost over104 million meticais (about 1.7 million US dollars), financed by the British government, as part of the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (PRONASAR).

"We know that the non-availability of clean drinking water and the consequent drinking of water that is not fit for consumption is one of the causes of diarrhoeal diseases which affect our population drastically, depriving them of a good quality of life", said Nyusi.

With the new system, the President said, the water production capacity in Vanduzi rises to 566 cubic metres a day. This meant that the clean water coverage rate in the district rose from 49.6 to 54.2 per cent of the population.

"As you can see, we still have a lot to do, but we are doing it", said Nyusi.

Manica province possesses 2,155 water sources (wells and boreholes), or which 1,985 are operational. It also has 71 operational water supply systems: those in the Tambara, Macossa, Mossurize and Guro district capitals are being rehabilitated, which will benefit about 100,000 people

The Vanduzi system contains a water treatment centre, an elevated water deposit, and a distribution network that is 23,500 metres long. Initially the system has 50 domestic connections and two public standpipes. When the system is expanded it could supply water to over 50,000 people.