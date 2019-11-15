Zimbabwe: Pokello's Visit to Warriors Camp Stirs Controversy

15 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Circulating pictures of the self appointed Queen of Swagger, Pokello Nare in the Warriors camp have stirred heated debate on social media with fans rebuking her of distracting players from training.

The Warriors are slated to play against the zebras of Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifying match tonight.

Captured in the pictures spotting a black themed outfit, Pokello is seen with Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi among other Warriors stars which did not sit quite well with most football fans.

"Pokello or anyone else with no business with the national team must keep away from the Warriors camp! Simple football business... ..no drama," wrote one soccer fan Makomborero.

But Pokello would have non of it calling Makomborero stupid claiming her son is part of the Warriors squad

"Your stupidity is untreatable. I was there on Football business. And I have authorization to be there for as long as my son is a member of a Zim soccer national team. Now Save that for your Records!" she wrote before hammering that she will continue to do so as long as it suits her.

"Manje ndakatoenda saka mungandi di? Ende will continue to go when it suits me. Hapana zvauno zviita nyangwe wakanyora nependi," ranted the Queen of Swagger.

Another twimbo also weighed in in favor of Pokello.

"Thanks for the clarity, I am not sure a lot of people realised how important it is for social influencers to endorse or be present at events."

However, soccer fans rubbished that input.

"Boss if she wants to give influence she can go to the stadium after all what social influence can she give to the players and it's a CAMP not an event &stop booticking her she is wrong! These players are not even allowed to meet their wives once they sign for camp motiudza pokelo," wrote one.

"Even the most successful teams do not allow WAGS during camp let alone fans! It has nothing with being a cult. It is simply when you are preparing you need to be focused 100%. We cry that our teams are not doing well yet excuse such an amateurish approach to competitive sports!" added another.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.