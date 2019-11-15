Mozambique: Terrorists Murder Seven Fishermen

Maputo — Terrorist groups murdered seven fishermen in attacks against three communities on Wednesday night in Palma district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The communities attacked were Quibunjo, Fungi and Ponta Nssemo, which is an important fishing centre for fishermen from Palma and also from the neighbouring province of Nampula. It was in Nssemo that the seven victims were killed.

The newssheet cites unnamed local sources who said the terrorists burnt down huts and the stalls where the fishermen sold their produce.

At Nssemo the only buildings that were not burnt down were two mosques (one still under construction) and three stalls. Two survivors, who were seriously injured, were taken by sailing boat to Palma district hospital.

The insurgents have also returned to the neighbouring district of Nangade. According to the newssheet, Ngangolo village came under attack on Sunday and Monday. Two people were murdered and over 60 huts were burnt down.

The Eduardo Mondlane, Mueie and Lucamba villages have also been attacked in the past ten days. In Lucamba, on Tuesday, the terrorists beheaded eight people, burnt down homes and looted property.