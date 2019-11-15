Mozambique: Terrorists Murder Seven Fishermen

Photo: ISS
Mozambique showing Cabo Delgado province.
15 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Terrorist groups murdered seven fishermen in attacks against three communities on Wednesday night in Palma district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The communities attacked were Quibunjo, Fungi and Ponta Nssemo, which is an important fishing centre for fishermen from Palma and also from the neighbouring province of Nampula. It was in Nssemo that the seven victims were killed.

The newssheet cites unnamed local sources who said the terrorists burnt down huts and the stalls where the fishermen sold their produce.

At Nssemo the only buildings that were not burnt down were two mosques (one still under construction) and three stalls. Two survivors, who were seriously injured, were taken by sailing boat to Palma district hospital.

The insurgents have also returned to the neighbouring district of Nangade. According to the newssheet, Ngangolo village came under attack on Sunday and Monday. Two people were murdered and over 60 huts were burnt down.

The Eduardo Mondlane, Mueie and Lucamba villages have also been attacked in the past ten days. In Lucamba, on Tuesday, the terrorists beheaded eight people, burnt down homes and looted property.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Governance
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London
Nigerian Ruling Party Chairman Gets Ultimatum to Resign
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.