Mozambique: New Year Bonus Guaranteed, Pledges Nyusi

15 November 2019
Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi guaranteed on Thursday that the government will pay the traditional New Year bonus to all state employees in January.

Paying the bonus, known as the "thirteenth month", since it is equivalent to an extra month's wages, is not a legal obligation - but it has become regarded as a right, in both the public and private sectors.

Speaking at a rally in Inchope, in the central province of Manica, where he had inaugurated the rebuilt highway between the port of Beira and Zimbabwe, Nyusi announced that, despite all the adversities the government has faced, due to natural disasters and the international economic climate, "this year we shall, once again, honour the payment of the 13th month".

The bonus would be paid in January, he added, because that was when people were running short of money after all the expenditure of the festive season.

He said that, when asked how Mozambique has managed to achieve so much in the face of adversity, "we reply that we have a resilient people, a people with a culture of work".

So, despite all the problems, "everything is tending to fall out right, in favour of Mozambicans and of Mozambique".

"The hard work done by Mozambicans, the vision, the creativity, and careful management of available resources, as well as the support of some partners and friends has allowed us to achieve important landmarks in the struggle for development", he said.

