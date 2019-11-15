Angola: Sickle Cell Affects 12, 000 Children a Year

15 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 12,000 babies are born every year with sickle cell disease in Angola, said Thursday in Luanda a health official.

Cláudia Halumbala, who released the data, said that an estimate 80 per cent of the children with inherited disease in the world and who fail to receive medical treatment, die before reaching five years old.

Addressing a lecture on nutrition in sickle cell, Halumbala, put at between 08 and 10 percent the mortality rate in children under five years in Angola.

The physician advised those engaged to be married to perform serology blood test to avoid disease transmission to children.

