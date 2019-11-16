South Africa: Lombard's Dream Inches Closer As He Leads At Sun City

Sun City — Zander Lombard is on the verge of achieving a goal of many South African pro golfers as he leads the Nedbank Golf Challenge into the final round.

Lombard, who will take three shot lead into the final round, posted even-par 72 to remain at 11-under par following the third round on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is one his way to securing a maiden European Tour title as he leads by one shot from fellow countryman Louis Oosthuizen and Belgian Thomas Detry.

It would be a childhood dream come true for Lombard, if he manages to hold on and win at Sun City.

"It would be a dream come true, it's an absolute South African childhood dream to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge," Lombard told reporters following his round.

"They money and prizes aside it's to really give the fans what we want."

Lombard confessed that it was a rather frustrating round as the South African produced four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

"It's been a frustrating round but there are a lot of positives," he said.

"All in all, I'm still in the lead. I've got to stay positive and really looking forward for tomorrow."

Lombard revealed that he had to stick to his processes in order for him to keep his cool as thousands of fans followed his every move at the Gary Player Country Club.

"I missed one or two fairways and you can't attack a golf course if you're not on the fairways but I stuck to my guns," said Lombard.

"Pins are definitely on the tricker spots and it was tough to get it close and make the putt. You can't force it out here but I stuck to my processes."

Lombard, Oosthuizen and Detry were neck-and-neck and fighting for the top spot on the leaderboard all through the round.

"It was like we were having our own matchplay, no one was really chasing us so it was cool. It was fun, they're two lovely lads," he said.

Leaderboard after Round 3 of the Nedbank Golf Challenge

205 - Zander Lombard 68-65-72

206 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-71-69, Louis Oosthuizen 63-72-71

208 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69-69-70, Oliver Wilson (ENG) 69-72-67

210 - Joachim B Hansen (DEN) 69-70-71, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 70-70-70, Aaron Rai (ENG) 70-69-71, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 69-70-71, Lee Westwood (ENG) 68-73-69, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 71-69-70

