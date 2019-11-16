South Africa: Galeshewe Man Handed 8 Years Imprisonment for Rape

16 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 30-year-old man, Thembani Anele of Galeshewe was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for rape by Galeshewe court.

The sentence follows the rape of a 19-year-old female at Newtown, Galeshewe on 17 February 2019 at about 13:30. The accused was caught red handed by local residents.

His attempt to be released on bail several times was unsuccessful. He remained in custody at Kimberly Correctional Services until his sentencing recently.

The Commander of Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Marli Strydom has applauded the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Simphiwe Mdunge for his meticulous investigation.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service.

