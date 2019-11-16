South Africa: Police Nab Seven Suspects After Scam Delivers Safe With Fake Cash

16 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested seven men after a woman was handed a safe full of fake money in an apparent scam.

In March a woman was allegedly convinced by the suspects to resign from her job and hand over her savings, which the suspects would then invest on her behalf for "massive returns", explains provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

When the woman was handed a safe, expecting to receive the return on her investment, she instead found it to contain counterfeit money and papers, Mbele says.

Following the incident, a case of theft was opened at Ladysmith Police Station for investigation.

On Wednesday, police officers from Uthukela Cluster and Vryheid made the arrest of seven suspects, who are being charged with being in the possession of suspected stolen property. Police confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash, counterfeit money, 15 cellphones, a laptop, different bank cards and two brand new vehicles.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has applauded the investigators for arresting the suspects.

"We receive these kinds of complaints and we always caution people to refrain from trusting strangers with their hard-earned money."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President
Puzzle as No One Claims Man Who Fell From Kenyan Plane in London

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.