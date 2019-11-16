South Africa: Limpopo Police Rescue 'Stolen' Goats Stashed in Car Boot

16 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

When Limpopo police popped on the trunk of a vehicle, in which the drivers were behaving suspiciously, the were greeted by not just one, but nine goats.

The goats had been crammed into the boot of a Nissan Sentra in what police believe was a case of livestock theft.

On Saturday morning, police officers in Gilead outside Mahwelereng were on patrol when they spotted the vehicle. They pursued the suspects, who left the vehicle and fled on foot.

"Upon further investigations nine goats were found stashed inside the boot," confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Police suspect the goats were stolen from Hlogo ya Nku and Seirapies villages.

"The Police in [the Limpopo province] are determined to put a stop in the illegal trading of livestock and the illicit market of selling meat from stock thieves. The stock owners of these recovered goats are unknown at this stage. The goats were impounded at the Mokopane SPCA. Members of the community who have missing livestock are advised to go to Mokopane for identification and should be in possession of proper documentation," Mojapelo adds.

The case is still under investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

