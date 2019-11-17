Nigeria: Clampdown On Noise Pollution - Lagos Shuts Eight Religious Houses

17 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the state Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has sealed off eight religious outlets comprising of Mosques and Churches across the State for persistent environmental pollution and disruption of peaceful co-existence of residents of the State.

This came on the heels of the commemoration of the 2019 United Nations International Day of Tolerance, marked on Saturday, November, 16th.

Some of the houses sealed are located at; 68, old Otta Rd, Orile Agege, 4, Ademola Oshinowo Off love all Str, Ketu, Dele Amuda Street, Lekki, 17, Ajileye Str, Ilaje Bariga, 39, Kusenla Road Elegunshi, Ajayi Bembe Str. Abule Oja Yaba among others.

LASEPA, General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who disclosed this said the measure became necessary following series of warning notices earlier issued.

Fasawe vowed that following the clampdown exercise being part of the routine enforcement drive by the agency, there was no hiding place for any religious organization that cannot operate within the ambit of the law, regardless of their faith inclinations.

She said, "Mutual respect of views, especially religious organisations who are supposed to be the bastion of good conduct, tolerance, brotherliness and godly neighbourliness LASEPA will not rest on its oars in bequeathing a livable ambience to all inhabitants of the state.

"Those recalcitrant organisations or worship centres are known to be disturbing the peace of Lagosians would face the full wrath of the law."

She maintained that in as much as the State Government is positively disposed to the peaceful conduct of religion of choice by its citizens, it would not condone infringements on the rights of other residents of the state in the name of religious activities.

Recalling the inundating petitions and outcry from residents of the state over the insensitivity and intolerance of some religious outlets in different areas across the state, LASEPA boss regrettably noted that several warnings issued to the management of those Churches and Mosques had not yielded the expected result.

"The State government recognizes the fact that the State thrives on peaceful co-existence among practitioners of the major religions across the State, but of great concern to the state government is the need for religious activities to be conducted in a manner that worshippers and citizens would not infringe on each other's rights," the General Manager reiterated.

"The illegal and unauthorized conversion of residential properties for religious use without recourse to the wellbeing of other residents and the state of the environment is of great concern to the present administration under the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu."

Speaking on the sealed worship centres, Dr. Fasawe explained that for the facilities to be reopened, the leaders of those organisations must reach an agreement of compliance with the agency and also satisfy other necessary conditions as may be prescribed by LASEPA.

While warning those also in the habit to avoid same penalty, she warned owners and management of sealed off properties to desist from unsealing same without government' s directive as serious consequences await such unlawful act.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.