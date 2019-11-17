Namibia: Street Robbery Turns Deadly At Swakop

16 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

A MAN was killed during a robbery in Swakopmund's Mondesa area early Saturday morning.

Erongo police crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed on Saturday that the incident took place between 01h00 and 05h45 when two brothers, Romeo Kangulu (28) and Martin Kangulu (32), were on their way home from a bar in Mondesa around 01h00.

Near the Mondesa cemetery they were attacked by a group of young men and robbed of their personal belongings, including the clothes and shoes they were wearing.

According to Iikuyu, Martin apparently rescued Romeo from the suspects, and the two of them ran away, fleeing the mob.

"They split up and fled in different directions, chased by the suspects. The elder brother reached home and was waiting for his younger brother to come but he didn't come," Iikuyu reported.

Later the morning, at around 05h45, Romeo's body was discovered in front of a shack house near the scene of the attack.

He had head injuries which may have been caused by a sharp object - possibly an axe or knife, Iikuyu said.

No one had been arrested by Saturday evening.

The police are requesting anyone with information that may assist them in apprehending the suspects to contact Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, detective warrant officer Ludwig Orub at 081 218 0140, or any nearest police station.

The suspects stole two Samsung cellphones, a brown leather jacket, another jacket, two trousers and two pairs of shoes, a wallet with personal documents and an unknown amount of money.

"Maybe the young men would try and sell these belongings, or maybe someone saw the incident. Any information would help," said Iikuyu.

A case of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances was registered at the Mondesa Police Station.

