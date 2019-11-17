Namibia: Police Shoot At Protesters At Ondangwa, Oshakati

THE police in the Oshana region fired tear gas at a large number of protesters who gathered at Oshakati and Ondangwa on Saturday.

The protesters are said to be supporters and sympathisers of independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula.

The police are said to have used tear gas as well as rubber bullets in an effort to stop demonstrators from blocking the road and the president's motorcade at the two northern towns.

According to witnesses, a number of people, including a toddler, were injured.

The demonstrators, who claimed to have had held a peaceful protest, converged at Oluno at Ondangwa while some converged at Oneshila at Oshakati near the main road, chanting anti-government slogans before the police scattered them.

Some of the protesters can be seen in videos circulating on social media responding by waving Swapo Party flags and the country's national flag.

According to unconfirmed reports, one of the organisers of the protest, Pau Pau Kathanga, has been taken in for questioning by the police. Kathanga is an Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activist.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo, when contacted for comment, could not divulge more information as the police officers were apparently still busy collecting evidence at the scenes.

AR activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, who was also one of the organisers of the protest, could not be reached for comments.

This is a developing story.