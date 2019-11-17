South Africa: Police Investigate Culpable Homicide After a Head-On Collision Claims Nine Lives

press release

The Police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of culpable homicide in which nine (09) people perished following a head-on collision involving two motor vehicles along the R531 road towards Swadini. The accident occurred this afternoon, 16 November 2019 at about 16h00.

It is alleged that a Toyota bakkie 4x4 single cab travelling from Swadini direction collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza travelling from the direction of Hoespruit. During this collision, eight (08) people died instantly, two were transported to hospital for medical treatment. One of them later succumbed to the injuries.

Members of the Endangered Species Unit of the SAPS were also summoned to the scene after the discovery of a consignment of buckets full of snake skins, dried star fish, dried crabs and other marine animals. They were apparently carried in the back of the bakkie. Investigations into their origin are unfolding.

It is not yet established how many people were inside each vehicle and the process of identifying the deceased is still underway. The cause of the accident is still unknown but Police investigations are ongoing.