South Africa: Police Investigate Culpable Homicide After a Head-On Collision Claims Nine Lives

16 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of culpable homicide in which nine (09) people perished following a head-on collision involving two motor vehicles along the R531 road towards Swadini. The accident occurred this afternoon, 16 November 2019 at about 16h00.

It is alleged that a Toyota bakkie 4x4 single cab travelling from Swadini direction collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza travelling from the direction of Hoespruit. During this collision, eight (08) people died instantly, two were transported to hospital for medical treatment. One of them later succumbed to the injuries.

Members of the Endangered Species Unit of the SAPS were also summoned to the scene after the discovery of a consignment of buckets full of snake skins, dried star fish, dried crabs and other marine animals. They were apparently carried in the back of the bakkie. Investigations into their origin are unfolding.

It is not yet established how many people were inside each vehicle and the process of identifying the deceased is still underway. The cause of the accident is still unknown but Police investigations are ongoing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Joke Gone Wrong - Tanzanian Comedian Apologises to President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.