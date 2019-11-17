South Africa: Ramaphosa Celebrates 67th Birthday

17 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who turned 67 on Sunday.

He returned to the country earlier this week after a working visit to Brasilia in the Federative Republic of Brazil, where he participated in the 11th BRICS Summit.

Last year, Ramaphosa celebrated his birthday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, while attending the African Union Summit.

The ruling party, politicians and citizens alike wished him well, including Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa remained an inspiration to citizens and members of the party for his commitment to the liberation struggle and the rebuilding of the country.

"As President of the Republic, he has contributed enormously toward restoring the integrity, credibility and legitimacy of our state institutions," he said.

"A unifying leader, President Ramaphosa and his collective continue to serve as a glue that holds the organisation together... We wish our President a happy birthday."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

